ED arrests Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law in Pune land deal case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law, Girish Chaudhary, early on Wednesday in connection with alleged money laundering linked to Bhosari (Pune) land deal case.

ED’s zone-2 officials in Mumbai confirmed that Chaudhary was arrested since he did not cooperate during a 12-hour interrogation session on Tuesday. He would be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court later in the day.

Chaudhari along with Khadse, a former BJP leader and then revenue minister, was booked by the central agency to initiate a money laundering probe into the land deal.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray quashes speculation of BJP patch-up

The case pertains to the purchase of a plot in 2016 in Bhosari, near Pune, by Khadse’s kin for ₹3.75 crore, against the prevalent market rate of ₹30 crore. The plot’s ownership was contentious as the industries department acquired it in 1971, but the final award of the plot was not made and the owner had not been compensated for it.

The complainant, Hemant Gawande, had alleged that Khadse defrauded the exchequer in the deal.ED’s case is based on the complaint filed by Anti-Corruption Bureau against Khadse family in 2017. However, later the ACB had closed the case.

Khadse had earlier claimed that probes in the case, including the ones carried out by state ACB and Income Tax department, had found no irregularities in the transaction. He had also claimed that the central agency was put after him as he left the BJP to join NCP.