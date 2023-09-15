Edu dept extends deadline for self-certification for teacher recruitment

PUNE: While the process of recruitment of teachers has been started by the school education department and September 15 was given as the original deadline for eligible candidates to fill their self-certificates, the deadline has now been postponed to September 22. Reason being 50% of the eligible candidates have not filled their self-certificates, and in some parts of the state, internet facilities too, are not functioning properly.

School education department extends deadline for self-certification for the recruitment of teachers . (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State education commissioner Suraj Mandhare said, “So far, about 1.26 lakh eligible candidates have registered from the state, out of which only 95,000 have cleared the certificate. The ‘Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test 2022’ exam was conducted online by the government from February 22 to March 3, 2023 for the recruitment of employees of the education department and teachers through the Pavitra computerised system in all local self-government and private management schools of Maharashtra. 216,443 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 39,730 candidates gave the actual test.”

Mandhare further said that while candidates who had given the test had been asked to complete self-certification on the portal between September 1 and 15, internet facilities were not functioning properly in some parts of the state. Also considering that very few candidates had completed self-certification on the portal till September 14, the deadline has been extended till September 22.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Also, if you have any other queries or problems while doing this authentication or regarding the portal, please send your application to edupavitra2022@gmail.com. It has been clarified that no staff officer or third-party should be contacted to get the answer,” Mandhare said.

Candidates who do not complete the self-certification will not be eligible for the further process of recruitment of new teaching staff/teachers. So, candidates who appeared for the “Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test 2022” should visit the website https://tait2022.mahateacherrecruitment.org.in. The education department has appealed that the process of self-certification be completed by September 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON