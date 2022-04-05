Edu dept warns schools of losing registration over hiring ‘illegal’ bouncers

PUNE Coming down hard on schools over ‘illegal’ appointment of bouncers, deputy director of education Pune Audumbar Ukirde has decided to send a report to the state government seeking cancellation of registration of such schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The education department has taken the move after two recent incidents in which parents were allegedly manhandled by bouncers or security guards of the school.

On March 9, one of the parents of a student at Kline Memorial School in Bibwewadi complained about female bouncers beating her and manhandling over school fees-related issue. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad also took serious cognizance of the matter. Gaikwad has instructed all schools for not keeping any such bouncers on school premises or face strict action.

On April 4, one of the parents of a student at Euro School in Undri area was manhandled by a female security guard.

“It is not at all allowed to keep bouncers illegally on school premises. Henceforth, request will be made to the state authorities to cancel registration of any school found appointing such bouncers,” said Ukirde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Euro School released a statement that reads “EuroSchool Undri has always ensured uninterrupted learning and has provided unrestricted online access to all students, in spite of a few parents intentionally choosing not to pay the overdue, legitimate school fee. All the resources including the required books were made available throughout the academic year 2021-22. The fee, which was requested, is approved by the Executive Committee of Parent Teachers Association and is well within the norms prescribed by the Maharashtra Fee Regulation Act 2011. The students whose parents have chosen not to pay the fee in spite of several reminders and requests, are issued Leaving Certificates after completing the academic year to enable them to take admission in any other school of their choice.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}