Education dept gives final extension for FYJC special round applications

The Education Directorate has extended the deadline for the ongoing First Year Junior College (FYJC) special admission round to Monday, December 15, citing a lukewarm response from students. Officials said this will be the final opportunity for submitting new applications and completing Part II of the admission form. Officials said this will be the final opportunity for submitting new applications and completing Part II of the admission form. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

So far, only 250 new applications have been received, despite nearly 800 students previously requesting a special round, raising concerns among teacher organisations about the planning and execution of the process.

Initially, students were allowed to submit new applications until December 11, while those who had already applied were given time until 1 pm on December 12 to complete Part II, which includes college preferences. A large number of applicants failed to complete Part II, prompting authorities to extend the deadline for both processes.

The deputy director of the Education Directorate said, “Although 250 new applications have been received for the special round, students who had applied earlier are still filling Part II. The exact number of applicants will be clear only after students complete their preference forms. We expect an increase after the deadline extension till Monday.”

Teacher unions expressed concern over the uncertainty surrounding the special round, pointing out that no official circular regarding the extension had been issued until late Friday night. “After nearly 800 students requested a special round, the schedule was announced suddenly, creating confusion over deadlines. This raises doubts about whom the special round is actually meant for,” union representatives said.

The Directorate reopened admissions through the special round to give students another chance to secure seats. Students who are yet to apply or complete Part II have been advised to do so immediately, as Monday will be the last date, and no further extension is expected.