Efforts on to restrict directors of cooperative banks to two terms
Satish Marathe, director, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said that the government is trying to ensure smooth succession in management by restricting the role of members of the board of directors to two terms. “Most directors of cooperative banks are unaware of the changes in the banking sector and it is necessary to include on the board persons who understand banking and are familiar with banking regulations,” he said. Marathe also underlined the need for cooperative banking to follow the principle of separation of ownership and management.
Marathe was speaking at the event ‘Banking Gappa (Let’s talk banking)’ hosted by city-based Vishweshwar Sahakari Bank as part of its golden jubilee celebrations at Boat Club on Sunday. The directors of 35 cooperative banks participated in the event. Vishweshwar bank chairman Anil Gadhave welcomed the guest speakers and elaborated on the theme of the discussion. Experts from the cooperative banking sector stressed upon the need to encourage young people to participate in the management of banks to raise their performance. If the same people stay on the board of directors of banks for years together, stagnation and inefficiency will creep into the bank’s working leading to a decline in their operational performance, they said.
Vidyadhar Anaskar, chairman, Maharashtra State Cooperative Council, moderated the discussion. He explained the central government’s stand that cooperative banks should rope in younger people in their management and decision-making process. Anaskar said that cooperative banking is undergoing a paradigm shift thanks to a stricter regulatory regime and mutual cooperation between strong and weak banks can help strengthen the sector as a whole. Strong banks can run small banks till the latter gain strength to operate on their own rather than taking them over, Anaskar suggested.
Subhash Mohite, chairman, Pune District Cooperative Banks’ Association, said that banks should introspect rather than blaming the regulatory system for all their problems. “We keep receiving operational data from member banks and often see warning signals about the state of affairs of some of them. We can offer help to such members to streamline their functioning and get them back on track,” Mohite said.
Milind Kale, chairman, Cosmos Cooperative Bank, said that the sector has been bedeviled by the directors’ attitude of not letting go of control. “We should do head hunting to identify accomplished people in their early 50s and encourage them to participate in management so that we get the benefit of their knowledge and experience,” Kale said.
Smita Yadav, chairperson, Jijamata Sahakari Bank, said that women directors can play a major role in improving the image of the cooperative banking sector. Women achievers in various fields should be encouraged to become bank directors, she said.
Smita Deshpande, chairperson, Bhagini Nivedita Sahakari Bank, said that common people have their own peculiar needs which small banks can understand and therefore, small banks are important. She said that the amalgamation of banks in the consolidation process should be based on banking parameters as well as the cultural connect between banks.
Karnataka: Regularisation of pourakarmikas' jobs underway, says CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday that the regularisation of Pourakarmikas has begun in the state. The Pourakarmikas, who were protesting since July 1 with a demand to regularise their services, called off their protest on Monday. Welcoming the government's decision, the Pourakarmikas have resumed their duty. On July 2, Bommai had assured these workers that the state government will regularise services of Pourakarmikas working on direct payment.
HC junks woman’s plea for marriage annulment to ‘rapist’ husband
Mumbai The Bombay high court has dismissed an appeal filed by a 34-year-old Byculla resident for annulment of her marriage, claiming that her husband had ravished her when she was in Class X and thereafter, continued to harass and sexually exploit her, eventually forcibly married her after giving her some 'prasad' laced with sedatives. She claimed he also sexually exploited her by threatening to make her obscene pictures public and by hurting her family members.
Madhya Pradesh rest house care taker suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP
A caretaker of the government rest house of Madhya Pradesh's Sagar has been suspended for evicting Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Valmiki from a room, officials said on Tuesday. District collector Deepak Arya said the rest house care-taker, Harinarayan Kori has been suspended with immediate effect. The action came after a video of Valmiki went viral on social media. Valmiki alleged that the male staffer touched her innerwear.
Delhi police book Leena Manimekalai over controversial ‘Kaali’ poster
Canada-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of 'Kaali' on the microblogging website, Twitter, on Saturday and said the documentary was part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. It triggered widespread fury on social media and prompted the Indian High Commission in Toronto to ask the authorities in Canada for removal of the posters.
Consider inviting fresh bids for buying electric buses: HC to BEST
Mumbai: The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by Tata Motors, challenging the disqualification of their bids for supplying 1,400 electric buses to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport. The HC also held that the decision of the civic undertaking to approve bids of Evey Trans company to supply 2,100 electric buses was incorrect and that BEST should consider conducting a new tender process.
