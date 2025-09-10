Search
Eight students from TMV win Japanese scholarship

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 08:42 am IST

Pune: Eight of the nine students selected from India for the Monbusho Scholarship awarded by the Government of Japan this year are from Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth (TMV), Pune.

The Monbusho Scholarship, formally known as the MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology) Scholarship, provides full financial support to foreign students to study in Japanese universities. The benefits include exemption from tuition fees, a monthly stipend to cover living expenses, and round-trip airfare.

TMV’s awardees are second and third-year BA students Paras Nakhare, Aryan Raj, Aanksha Nikam, Alaya Avdhare, Aditi Kumbhar, Linthoy Diamondthongam, Kanak Pednekar, and Rashi Totla.

