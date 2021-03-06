Ekbote booked for provocative speech, “mini-Pakistan” comment

Milind Ramakant Ekbote, leader of Samast Hindu Aghadi, a Hindutva organisation, was booked for hurting religious sentiments and defamation of Muslim community members for calling a locality in Pune “Mini Pakistan” in a video clip uploaded on social media.

Ekbote, who is accused in a case registered by Pune rural police during the Bhima Koregaon violence in 2018, also claimed in the video that Kondhwa area is home to “sleeper cells”.

“The high court has said that no religious place can be built without prior permission from the government, but the PMC has found a way out of this by terming the “Haj House” as a cultural centre and is using funds meant for public welfare for constructing the Haj house. The Samasta Hindu Aghadi will use all its might and I swear by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s feet that we will not let it happen,” Ekbote said in a video shot in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The video has allegedly been shot on March 2.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Satish Bhaskar Kale (47), a resident of the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa, Pune who is a Sambhaji Brigade member and part of the Maratha Seva Sangh.

“The aim of that video was to destroy peace in the Kondhwa area and cause communal violence; if anything of that sort happens, Milind Ekbote will be solely responsible for it,” read a part of the complaint lodged by Kale.

A case under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153(a) (hurting religious sentiments), 153(b), 295(a), 298 (uttering words etc., with the deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person), 500 (defamation), 501, 502, 505(1)(c), 505(2), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(a) and 66(b) of Information Technology Act was registered at Kondhwa police station against Ekbote.