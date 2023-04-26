Elderly couple killed after dumper hits bike at Wagholi

A couple on two-wheeler was killed after a dumper rammed into their vehicle at the signal of Kesnand Phata in Wagholi on Wednesday. The dumper involved in the accident parked along the road after the accident at Wagholi. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Martand Kale (74) and his wife Varsha Ashok Kale (63) of Kasba Peth area. The couple was on their way to farming at Walki village in Daund tehsil when the incident took place.

Ashok who was a retired Police Amaldar.

According to the police, the dumper and two-wheeler were waiting at the traffic signal of Kesnand Phata. When the signal turned green, Kale, who had halted on the left side of the road, moved his motorcycle to the right and a dumper rammed into the two-wheeler and the couple got stuck under the heavy vehicle. The couple was dragged under the heavy vehicle for a few metres. The dumper driver fled after the accident.

The police send the bodies for autopsy.

Gajanana Pawar, senior inspector, Lonikand police station, said, “The two-wheeler rider standing at the extreme left of the road suddenly took a right turn when the traffic signal turned green and the dumper hit the bike. We have nabbed the driver.”

Locals staged protest on the stretch blaming the authorities for not banning heavy vehicles during morning hours despite repeated complaints.

Abhiman Deshmukh, a resident, said, “Frequent accidents happen on this road involving heavy and speeding vehicles. Administration should ban entry of heavy vehicles.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena had written to police commissioner on March 1 requesting ban on heavy vehicles on the road between 9 am and 9 pm.