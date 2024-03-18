 Elderly woman killed in attack during robbery in Pune - Hindustan Times
Elderly woman killed in attack during robbery in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 19, 2024 05:12 AM IST

A 65-year-old woman died and her husband was seriously injured in a brutal attack during a robbery at Thombare Wasti in Arangaon Shirur, Pune district on Sunday late night, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Phulabai Anand Thombre (65) and her husband Anand Savlaram Thombre (75) was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Police said, Thomare’s family members were asleep when the incident occurred.

Around 3 am,unidentified accused barged into Thobare’s house and locked the other family members in another room and entered the room of the elderly couple. They attacked the couple and fled away with 4-5 grams of gold ornaments of Phulabai.

Baba Ananda Thombare has lodged a complaint and a case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections of 302 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

News / Cities / Pune / Elderly woman killed in attack during robbery in Pune
