Elderly woman killed in attack during robbery in Pune

A 65-year-old woman died and her husband was seriously injured in a brutal attack during a robbery at Thombare Wasti in Arangaon Shirur, Pune district on Sunday late night, said police. Around 3 am,unidentified accused barged into Thobare’s house and locked the other family members in another room and entered the room of the elderly couple. They attacked the couple and fled away with 4-5 grams of gold ornaments of victim Phulabai. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Phulabai Anand Thombre (65) and her husband Anand Savlaram Thombre (75) was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police said, Thomare’s family members were asleep when the incident occurred.

Around 3 am,unidentified accused barged into Thobare’s house and locked the other family members in another room and entered the room of the elderly couple. They attacked the couple and fled away with 4-5 grams of gold ornaments of Phulabai.

Baba Ananda Thombare has lodged a complaint and a case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections of 302 and 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).