Elected members of Pune civic body demand physical general body meetings

Elected members of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have demanded restarting physical general body meetings instead online sessions.

The Maharashtra government had instructed all the municipal corporations to conduct online meetings to maintain the social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Congress leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation Aba Bagul, said, “The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is approving all the major issues without consulting opposition parties. They are not even allowing elected members to raise their voice in the online meetings. There have been many proposals approved by the administration and ruling the BJP. If the general body meetings are held physically, opposition parties can at least raise their voice against it. It is our request to the state government to restart the physical general body meetings.”

Another Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “Though Congress and Shiv Sena both are ruling in the state government, it is our request to the government to allow physical general body meetings. Some of the members from other parties also plan to hold a demonstration in front of the PMC for holding physical general body meetings.”

Opposition party leader in PMC Deepali Dhumal also sought holding physical general body meetings.