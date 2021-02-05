Elected members of Pune civic body demand physical general body meetings
Elected members of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have demanded restarting physical general body meetings instead online sessions.
The Maharashtra government had instructed all the municipal corporations to conduct online meetings to maintain the social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Congress leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation Aba Bagul, said, “The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is approving all the major issues without consulting opposition parties. They are not even allowing elected members to raise their voice in the online meetings. There have been many proposals approved by the administration and ruling the BJP. If the general body meetings are held physically, opposition parties can at least raise their voice against it. It is our request to the state government to restart the physical general body meetings.”
Another Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “Though Congress and Shiv Sena both are ruling in the state government, it is our request to the government to allow physical general body meetings. Some of the members from other parties also plan to hold a demonstration in front of the PMC for holding physical general body meetings.”
Opposition party leader in PMC Deepali Dhumal also sought holding physical general body meetings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tale of three crime families of Pune - Taak, Dudhani, Kalyani: 31 members and 1,100 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Road safety network appeals for launch of new mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PPP bridge from Bund garden road to Mundhwa in Pune planned to ease traffic problem
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elected members of Pune civic body demand physical general body meetings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
March 31 deadline: Pune civic body conducts meeting with housing societies on waste management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21.50% attendance for Class 5 to 8 on Day 1 in PCMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engineering specialisation courses top picks this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admission delays leave students frustrated in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Slam Dunk: Selecting elite talent – what physical attributes does NBA talent selection prioritise?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabha Atre foundation starts initiative to create resource centre for Kirana gharana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ARAI ties up with the Atal innovation mission to boost start-up ecosystem for mobility sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case against Usmani in Pune: Who is the complainant?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra home minister says Usmani to be arrested from “wherever he is”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Organiser condemns Sharjeel Usmani’s ‘Hindu’ remark during Elgar Parishad in Pune, also slams BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, NCP corporators eye standing committee membership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox