Electric cars to emit sound from Oct as ARAI mandates AVAS

PUNE: In a move aimed at improving road safety amid the rapid expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) will mandate the implementation of the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) in electric four-wheelers across the country from October. Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 11, 2022:A motorist charge his electric vehicle at Vashi Fuel Center charging station in Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, February 11, 2022. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The decision addresses safety concerns linked to the near-silent operation of EVs at low speeds, which often makes it difficult for pedestrians, cyclists and other road users to detect approaching vehicles. In the next phase, the mandatory noise-alert system will also be extended to electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

AVAS generates an artificial but recognisable sound when an electric vehicle is operating at low speeds — typically up to around 20 kmph — when tyre and road noise are minimal. The audible alert is intended to help pedestrians and other motorists identify an approaching or passing EV, particularly in congested urban areas.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, ARAI director Reji Mathai said AVAS would become a standard safety feature in electric cars. “EVs will have an additional noise-making mechanism installed. When the vehicle is travelling at around 20 kmph, it must emit sound so that pedestrians and other road users approaching from behind or from the side are aware of its presence. This will be implemented in all electric four-wheelers across the country,” he said.

Mathai added that some electric two-wheelers have already begun incorporating the system. “This is one of the systems we have developed along with EV manufacturers. One of the major issues with electric vehicles is the absence of running noise. Due to this, there was a strong demand from automotive companies to develop a mechanism through which both two-wheelers and four-wheelers can generate a warning sound,” he said.

He also said AVAS functions as a noise source identification system and will be offered as an additional safety feature for EV buyers. “It will help drivers, pedestrians and other road users by alerting them that a vehicle is approaching or passing,” Mathai added.

Authorities have noted that in several EV-related accidents, particularly at low speeds in urban settings, the lack of audible cues has been a contributing factor, as pedestrians and motorists often notice the vehicle only at close range.

With AVAS set to become mandatory for electric four-wheelers from October this year, and subsequently for two- and three-wheelers, ARAI aims to align India’s EV safety framework with global practices while adapting it to local traffic conditions.