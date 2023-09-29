Emergency medical aid provided to 395 patients during procession

PUNE

(KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

Around 395 people were treated for medical emergencies during the Ganesh idol immersion process in the city on Thursday and Friday. The medical aid was provided by 108 Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) during the procession. Three patients in critical condition were reportedly provided emergency medical care and shifted to nearby hospitals. No untoward incident was reported during the immersion process, the officials said.

The MEMS had deployed 23 ambulances for this year’s visarjan procession. The ambulances were deployed on procession routes at Vijay Talkies Chowk, Belbaug Chowk, Alka Chowk, and Tilak Chowk along with major visarjan ghats in PMC and PCMC.

Along with Ambulances, trained doctors and drivers were made available around the clock on the routes.

During the procession, 21-year-old Bhavna Chandrasekhar Chankalwar of Mangalwar Peth fell unconscious due to hypoglycemia. She was immediately admitted to Sassoon Hospital for further medical care.

In another incident, 27-year-old Aishwarya Mehta, a resident of Laxmi Road met with a serious accident. Aishwarya was tentatively diagnosed with a femur fracture and was treated by a MEMS doctor before being shifted to Poona Hospital.

Dr Priyank Jawle, district manager, Pune 108 MEMS, said, “The MEMS has been actively providing emergency medical care during the Ganesh immersion procession for the past 10 years. This effective and reliable service can be availed by citizens any time during emergencies by calling 108 toll-free number.”

