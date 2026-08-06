Employee booked for 7.8 lakh computer theft

Pune: The Kharadi police have registered a theft case against an employee for allegedly stealing 31 computer systems worth ₹7.8 lakh from an IT company in Kharadi.
According to the police, the theft took place in the early hours of June 11 at the office of Digitite Solutions Limited in E-Park, Knowledge Park, Kharadi. The accused, Sahil Vyavhare, 25, of Dhayari and an employee of the company, allegedly stole computer systems worth ₹7,80,580 from the office premises.
“The accused was working in the company’s technical department,” the investigating officer said.
Based on a complaint filed by a 37-year-old Hinjewadi resident, the Kharadi police registered a case under Section 306 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The accused is yet to be arrested.