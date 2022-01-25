Employee injured in accident at Khadki ammunition factory in Pune

An employee of the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) near Pune was injured in an accident during the drying of explosives, a defense release said on Tuesday.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered following the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at one of the production sections, it said.

The injured personnel was identified as a junior, who works manager DR Thakre. He has been hospitalised, the release added.

"The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry," it said.

AFK, established in 1869, presently a unit of Munitions India Limited under the Ministry of Defense, is a premier manufacturer of ammunition for the country's armed forces.

