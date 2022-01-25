Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Employee injured in accident at Khadki ammunition factory in Pune
pune news

Employee injured in accident at Khadki ammunition factory in Pune

A high-level inquiry has been ordered following the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at one of the production sections, a defense release said on Tuesday.
The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry, the defence release stated. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 07:47 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

An employee of the Ammunition Factory Khadki (AFK) near Pune was injured in an accident during the drying of explosives, a defense release said on Tuesday. 

A high-level inquiry has been ordered following the incident which took place on Monday afternoon at one of the production sections, it said. 

The injured personnel was identified as a junior, who works manager DR Thakre. He has been hospitalised, the release added. 

"The cause of the accident is being ascertained by ordering an immediate higher-level departmental enquiry," it said. 

AFK, established in 1869, presently a unit of Munitions India Limited under the Ministry of Defense, is a premier manufacturer of ammunition for the country's armed forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune ammunition employee
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP