Entrance exams: Students in a fix due to clash of dates

Clashing of dates of entrance exams is a big problem faced by students. The state Common Entrance Test (CET) examination for various professional courses has started, and thousands of students will be appearing for the same. On August 7, aspirants will have to make a hard choice between National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) and state CET exam.

Now, many students who have applied for both exams are demanding to postpone the state CET exam to a further date.

“I have applied for two different professional courses admission process under state CET and its entrance exam is scheduled on August 7 and on the same day the NATA exam is also there. So, our request to CET cell is to postpone the exam,” said Mahesh Pathak an application.

Another parent Hemant Nemade said, “My daughter has applied for both these entrance examinations and now if she attends one exam, then there would be a problem for another exam results. As she would miss the chance to get admission in either of one entrance test.”

The Council of Architecture (CoA) is going to conduct the third session of the NATA exam on coming Sunday, August 7 across the country. While only those candidates who will clear the NATA entrance exam will be eligible for admission to five years Bachelor of Architecture course.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Protection and Awareness organisation today gave a letter in demand to postpone the state CET exams on August 7 to the state technical education department’s Pune division office.

“Today we gave a letter to the state technical education department office here in Pune and demanded to immediately postpone the exam scheduled on August 7. As it is a matter of thousands of student careers and we are going to take up this issue on priority,” said Shrikant Jogdand, Pimpri Chinchwad president of Human Rights Protection and Awareness organisation.