Entry banned for palkhi darshan from Dive Ghat in Pune

As a preventive measure to check crowding, citizen safety and smooth movement of palkhi procession, the Pune police have prohibited public entry to the Dive Ghat stretch, banning devotees from seeking darshan of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi from the popular viewing point this year. After two days of halt in the city, Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will start their journey from Pune city towards Pandharpur via Dive Ghat on Sunday morning.

The administration has issued orders restricting access to the ghat area, especially the top section, where large crowds typically gather to witness the palkhi’s passage.

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 5, said, “Every year thousands of devotees gather at Dive Ghat. As road work is going on by the National Highways of India (NHAI) and the weather department has issued a heavy rainfall alert to Pune and ghat region for Sunday, we have restricted entry.”

According to Shinde, a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 has been issued and violators will face legal action.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the restrictions and opt for alternate arrangements to follow the palkhi procession through designated areas or digital platforms.

Every year, lakhs of devotees participate in the wari tradition, walking alongside the palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj en route to Pandharpur. Dive Ghat, due to its elevated terrain and scenic view, had become a popular spot for locals to view the procession — often leading to traffic jams, overcrowding, and security concerns.