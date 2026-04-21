EV registrations plunge as Pune sees kower Akshay Tritiya vehicle sales

Akshay Tritiya, traditionally an auspicious occasion for new purchases, witnessed a noticeable dip in new vehicle registrations this year as compared to last year; according to official data from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Between April 12 and April 19, 2026, a total of 7,579 vehicles were registered; down from 8,298 registrations recorded between April 23 and April 30, 2025. While two-wheelers continued to dominate numbers with 4,992 registrations this year (up from 4,719 last year), other key segments such as motor cars, autorickshaws, and commercial vehicles saw a decline, indicating a mixed trend in consumer demand.

While two-wheelers continued to dominate numbers with 4,992 registrations this year (up from 4,719 last year), other key segments such as motor cars, autorickshaws, and commercial vehicles saw a decline, indicating a mixed trend in consumer demand. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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As per the data shared by the Pune RTO, motor car registrations dropped significantly from 2,593 last year to 1,973 this year; while autorickshaw registrations saw a sharp fall from 307 to just 71. Tourist taxis too declined from 204 to 141 registrations. Goods vehicles and three-wheeler goods-carriers registered a marginal decrease, while bus registrations remained almost stable, increasing slightly from 32 to 33. The ‘others’ category also saw a drop from 87 to 43 registrations. Officials suggest that changing buyer preferences, economic considerations, and a growing shift towards alternative mobility options may have contributed to this trend.

A more striking decline was observed in electric vehicle (EV) registrations. Total EV registrations fell steeply from 893 last year to just 306 this year. Electric two-wheelers dropped from 678 to 228, and electric cars from 203 to 78. Categories such as electric tourist taxis, buses, autorickshaws, and goods vehicles recorded negligible or zero registrations this year. The data highlights a slowdown in EV adoption during this festive window, raising concerns about momentum in the clean mobility transition.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said, “Akshay Tritiya has always been a key period for vehicle purchases, especially in urban centres like Pune where cultural sentiment strongly influences buying behaviour. While it is encouraging to see sustained demand in the two-wheeler segment, the overall decline in registrations this year reflects a cautious approach among buyers. The significant drop in segments such as passenger cars and commercial vehicles suggests that economic factors, financial conditions, and evolving mobility needs are playing a role in purchase decisions. What is more concerning is the sharp reduction in electric vehicle registrations. Despite ongoing policy support and awareness efforts, this indicates that factors such as upfront cost, charging infrastructure, and consumer confidence still need to be addressed more effectively. The RTO is closely monitoring these trends and will continue to support initiatives that promote both conventional and electric mobility in a balanced manner.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Bhosale said, “Akshay Tritiya has always been a key period for vehicle purchases, especially in urban centres like Pune where cultural sentiment strongly influences buying behaviour. While it is encouraging to see sustained demand in the two-wheeler segment, the overall decline in registrations this year reflects a cautious approach among buyers. The significant drop in segments such as passenger cars and commercial vehicles suggests that economic factors, financial conditions, and evolving mobility needs are playing a role in purchase decisions. What is more concerning is the sharp reduction in electric vehicle registrations. Despite ongoing policy support and awareness efforts, this indicates that factors such as upfront cost, charging infrastructure, and consumer confidence still need to be addressed more effectively. The RTO is closely monitoring these trends and will continue to support initiatives that promote both conventional and electric mobility in a balanced manner.” {{/usCountry}}

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