Evening showers offer respite from scorching heat in Pune

Katraj, Fursungi, Sinhagad road, Vishrantwadi, Kothrud, Pashan, Aundh, Hadapsar, Lohegaon and other parts of Pune reported traces of rainfall on Saturday, offering a welcome respite from heat.

The city continued to experience cloudy weather throughout the day. Pune reported 37.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday which was 0.4 degrees warmer than normal temperature. Lohegaon reported the day temperature at 37.9 degrees Celsius and a night temperature at 23.4 degrees Celsius with traces of rainfall.

The night temperature in Pune city was 22.1 degrees Celsius which was 3.4 degrees warmer than normal.

As per the predictions made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to be cloudy until April 15.

The cloudy weather is attributed to the various weather systems active over Maharashtra including a north-south trough from Vidarbha to south interior Tamil Nadu and wind confluence at lower level over south peninsular India, said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune said that the trough line from Vidarbha and wind discontinuity is creating instability through the central part of Maharashtra.

“As a result of this, there will be thundery activity with lightning. For Pune city, very little to light rain is likely until April 13. The maximum temperature will be around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be around 20 degrees Celsius,” said Kashyapi

Parts of Maharashtra will also witness thundery activity along with lightning and strong winds from April 13. On Saturday, Mahabaleshwar reported 1 millimetre rainfall.

“From April 11, there will be gusty winds in Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha. In Vidarbha, chances of hailstorm exist in the next two days. In Marathwada, there may be gusty winds from April 11 onwards and chances of rainfall exist,” said Kashyapi.

Until March 14, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa may experience thunderstorms with lightning along with light rainfall.

On Saturday across Maharashtra, the highest maximum temperature reported was at 41.9 degrees Celsius at Akola. The day’s temperature was 1.7 degrees warmer than normal, and the lowest minimum temperature reported at 19.4 degrees Celsius at Mahabaleshwar on Saturday.