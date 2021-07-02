Every constable in state will retire as PSI: Home minister Walse-Patil

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil has said that every police constable in the state will retire as a PSI.

He was addressing policemen during a function organized at Pune rural police headquarters on Friday.

Patil said, “It has been our observation that the policemen who get inducted in the force as constables find it a long haul in the service to get to the rank of PSI and by that time they retired from the force. We have drawn a policy where each of the constables can retire as a PSI at the end of his career at the time of retirement. The scheme would not add additional burden on the finances of the state. The proposal has been sent to the government for approval.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar told Patil that a meeting will be held on the subject for further discussions. Patil was addressing policemen after inauguration two petrol pumps at Pashan road and Baner road which have been constructed by the welfare department of the rural police. The revenues earned from the petrol pumps will be used for the welfare activities of the policemen.

Patil explained that every police constable makes efforts throughout his career to become a PSI either by finding time from his busy schedule and appears for exams while some of them try to reach the position through good conduct, professional investigation, earning medal. Most of the constabulary gets retire as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) while many of them retire at lower ranks than ASI, he said.

“The scheme has been formulated in such a way that each of the constables gets tenure of five years for the post of PSI before he retires from service. Most of the constabulary gets retired before becoming ASI’s while only a few manage to get the post,” the home minister explained.

Patil also lauded the efforts of Pune Police in providing relief and succour to the Covid-19 patients and their families being frontline workers in the call of duty.

Patil also announced a compensation of ₹50 lakh each to the families of police personnel who died on duty due to Covid-19

“Many policemen have lost their lives in the line of duty due to Covid-19 and extend help to the families of the officials who died due to the virus; the state government has decided to provide a compensation of ₹50 lakh each. Also housing for the police department will also be addressed and an allocation ₹700 crore has been made in the budget,” he added.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar stressed the need of joint efforts to be undertaken by the policemen and citizens to combat the deadly pandemic.