Every district should have a disability rehabilitation centre: Dhananjay Munde

PUNE Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde said disability rehabilitation and autism centres will be erected in every district in the state.

On Saturday, the Pune Zilla Parishad disability rehabilitation centre’s ground-breaking ceremony was performed in Aundh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar and Munde were present for the programme.

The centre would be set up in the Aundh hospital premises and the construction cost would cost around ₹3 crore and would cover over 16 types of disability rehabilitation including prosthetics and various therapies. The centre would have a total of four floors and each floor would specialise in one disability. It would also have multiple therapies like aqua therapy, yoga therapy, music therapy, language therapy and also have a prosthetics production unit as well.

Pawar said, “The centre would help in boosting confidence among disabled people. Such centres will train them. They can explore various skills which will help them to improve livelihood.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Munde said, “State government is positive to erect such centres in each district. Along with disability rehabilitation centres, the state would erect centres for people with autism. We are in the process of chalking out a plan.”

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad, said, “Not just disabilities the centre would also work on reversing degenerative diseases like dementia and also diseases related to senior citizens. Once it is ready, we would be able to cater to the needs of the people not just from Pune but also from neighbouring areas. Once about 75% of the construction cost is completed, we will also work on whether to make this a PPP project or a complete government-run project.”