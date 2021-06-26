Exam fee waiver to students who lost parent: SPPU

In a major decision by the management council of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), it was decided that students who have lost a parent during the pandemic, their examination fee will be waived off for this academic year.

Along with this, during the management council meeting on Saturday, SPPU shut at least 25 courses from different colleges as these colleges had sought permission for the same.

During the meeting on Saturday, many colleges which had sought permission to shut down a few courses as there were no takers for the course. The management council has granted permission to 25 such courses to shut across various colleges under the SPPU.

Prafull Pawar, registrar of SPPU said that some courses have been shut as colleges have sought permission for the same.

“There were a few courses which were in the list as no students have taken admissions in them. Colleges which had applied for the closure of these courses have been granted permission by the management council. Every year colleges give a list of such courses which are to be pruned,” said Pawar.

In the past few years, colleges and institutes offering professional courses like Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Engineering have been consistently closing down across the country. In this, Maharashtra has the highest number of closures.

Pawar added that along with this decision, the exam fee waiver for students who have lost either of their parents comes as great relief during this pandemic.

And if the exam fee was earlier paid by the students, it will be reimbursed as per the decision taken on Saturday by the management council. This decision comes as a relief to many students who have suffered due to the surge in Covid cases and have lost their parents.

“It was decided during the meeting on Saturday that the work of the sports complex will also be finished within a month’s time. It was directed that the Sports complex work should be completed within a month’s time. The decision of exam fee waiver comes as a relief to a lot of students,” said Pawar.