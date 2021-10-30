Exam papers not leaked, Maharashtra health department clarifies

PUNE The Maharashtra state health department has issued a clarification about the viral video making rounds on social media about examination paper leak. It is the attendance sheet and does not mean that the paper has leaked, said officials.

Archana Patil, director of health services, said, “The attendance sheet is a publicly available document and that the exam would take place as decided on October 31.”

The state health department examinations and Nyasa Communication Private Limited (NCPL), the agency conducting the same had come under heavy criticism for improper allocation of the examination centres.

A video has been made viral showing the list of the names of the aspirants and following that messages were doing rounds that like earlier this time too the exam papers and other documents related to the exam have been leaked.

Patil said, “The exams for the public health department will be conducted as scheduled for group D. A certain video is doing rounds on social media that shows the attendance sheet and related to the same rumours are being spread that the paper for the exam has been leaked. The attendance sheet is not a confidential report and is regularly sent along with the stationery or is also printed at the local level. This is why this is not at all a case of paper leak and the exams would be conducted as decided earlier.”

Earlier the public health department exams have come under heavy criticism for mismanagement of the exam, from question papers not reaching in time to the allocation of wrong papers, seating arrangements not done, and the allegations regarding a paper being leaked out before the exam. The health department had also issued a complaint to Nyasa, the agency conducting the exam after the fiascos at the examination centres on October 24.