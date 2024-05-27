Excise dept seals Kalyaninagar pub for violations 

In the wake of a tragic accident in Kalyaninagar that claimed the lives of two techies, the Pune division of the State Excise Department took decisive action against Ballr Pub in Kalyaninagar following a case filed against the establishment just two days prior. Authorities confirmed this is the same pub where the deceased visited Ballr Pub on the day of the accident. A raid was conducted on Saturday night, a team of state excise officials visited the said pub and conducted a closure procedure at around 11 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

After the inspections, it was revealed that the pub was in violation of regulations, prompting its immediate closure and the revocation of its permit room license as per the order issued by the district administration.

Superintendent Charansingh Rajput said, “Earlier our department found various violations at the pub following which case has been registered. Taking cognisance of it on Saturday, district administration issued a closure notice till further order. Acting on it we have closed the establishment.’’

Rajput said the establishment failed to provide mandatory records maintained at the establishment. Also, it was noticed they were found selling liquor illegally. As a result of these repeated violations, the pub has been sealed as per the district collector’s orders.

During the raid, all were instructed to vacate the premises, and the inventory was sealed and relocated to a storage facility.

The aftermath of the Kalyani Nagar accident has put pub and bar owners on high alert, with authorities maintaining stringent oversight. Any infractions are met with immediate license revocation.

Responding to the Kalyaninagar tragedy, the Pune Division of the State Excise Department has launched a comprehensive campaign involving 14 teams. This operation has resulted in actions against over 49 pubs and bars across the city and district, with cases filed and establishments sealed.