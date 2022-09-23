Excise minister to make uniform, fitness compulsory for staff and officers

Maharashtra excise minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday said that he plans to make uniforms and physical fitness compulsory for all excise department officers and staff.

Desai is in Pune to take review of the Pune district revenue target. Excise department is the third largest revenue generation department of Maharashtra.

Desai said, “Like police, the excise department is a uniform force. After taking charge as cabinet minister, I approved a uniform washing allowance for the department, however, the staff barely makes use of the uniform. If we compare both the departments, the police have a uniform and physical training which is compulsory. This is missing in my department. I will ensure that this will be altered and uniforms will be made compulsory.”

“I am aware that there are differences in the department regarding uniform and fitness, regardless of that, I will execute this. I am also trying to establish an international branch in the department, similar to that of the police. The police use it to get information on criminal activities, if the same is done at the excise department, it would help stop sale of illegal liquor,” added Desai.

Desai said that liquor is illegally transported from other states, mainly Goa and Maharashtra.

A senior official of the excise department, requesting anonymity said, “There are issues in the department regarding uniforms and it has widely been discussed, some are not in favour of it. However, there is nothing wrong in introducing physical fitness which will benefit the staff.”