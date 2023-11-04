Expect light rains on Nov 7, 8: IMD

Pune: With a rise in the intensity of easterly winds, Maharashtra is experiencing an increase in moisture incursion. Currently, the moisture covers the southern part of the state, and is expected to further expand in the central part. As a result, Pune city which falls under the central Maharashtra division is likely to experience light rainfall around November 7 and 8. However, as of now, there is no forecast for rainfall during Diwali festival days, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Pune city is likely to experience light rainfall around November 7 and 8, according to IMD.

In Pune, there is very little chance of light rainfall during pre-Diwali period on November 7 and 8. During the Diwali festival, there is no chance of rainfall, said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

As per the latest IMD-GFS (global forecast system) model, there are chances of moderate rain thunderstorms in Pune on November 8 and 9, said Vineet Kumar, a former scientist from IITM, Pune

Meanwhile, IMD recorded 31.9 degrees Celsius of maximum temperature, and the minimum temperature was recorded as 16.8 degrees Celsius in the city on Saturday.

As the intensity of easterly wind is increasing, the city is likely to experience a marginal increase in the minimum temperature during the upcoming days. For the next three days, there will be haze during morning hours while on November 7 and 8, the city will experience partially cloudy weather, said an official from IMD, Pune.

A cyclonic circulation has formed over south Tamil Nadu. Under the influence of strong easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, due to its west-northweestern movement a low-pressure area is likely to form the East Central Arabian Sea around November 8. It will likely influence the weather of south-central Maharashtra in the coming couple of days, said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

