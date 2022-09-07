Expedite Pashan-Sus bridge work: Chandrakant Patil tells PMC

With the unofficial opening of Sus-Pashan bridge by residents on September 4, Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, along with senior Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, visited the spot and gave a stern warning to officials to complete the pending work at the earliest.

The civic body has built the flyover to address traffic congestion on Pashan-Sus road.

Additional commissioner Kunal Khemnar; Rajendra Muthe, head, PMC estate department; Srinivas Bonala of transport branch; Sanjay Kadam of National Highways Authority of India; corporators Amol Balwadkar and Jyoti Kalamkar; BJP Pune city vice-president Ganesh Kalamkar; Kothrud mandal president Punit Joshi; Pune city spokesperson Sandeep Khardekar of BJP, officials and residents were present during the spot visit.

Patil instructed authorities to remove the garbage plant wall at Sus road and complete the service road at the earliest, besides clearing payments for the land acquired.

“I have given PMC officials strict instructions to complete the work of the service road, remove the wall of garbage plant and pay compensation to owners of the land acquired for the flyover,” he said.