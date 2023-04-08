XBB 1.16 mild in nature, Pune experts call for elderly to take booster dose

With Covid XBB 1.16 triggering a recent infection spike, experts in the city said that the new variant is one to watch. Though the variant is mild in nature, it is highly infectious due to its ability to evade natural and vaccine-induced immunity. Experts have advised the elderly and those with co-morbidities to take the booster dose. Though the variant is mild in nature, it is highly infectious due to its ability to evade natural and vaccine-induced immunity. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “XBB 1.16, variant is under convergent evolution and creating new Covid-19 surge. The virus keeps on changing to thrive and survive but has not changed enough to severely infect people leading to severe hospitalisation and causing deaths. The evolution is happening in the sub-lineages of Omicron, which was highly infectious but less severe.”

According to the experts, in the past three years new variants of Covid-19 virus were reported every six months. Omicron variant was reported in November 2021 after which no new variant has been reported in the past 16 months. The XBB 1.16 is a recombinant sub-variant of Omicron. XBB 1.16 is one of more than 600 Omicron sub-variants.

A senior official, from state Indian SARS-CoV-2 genomics consortium (INSACOG) on anonymity, said, “During the genome sequencing it was found that cases with XBB.1.16 variant were mild, but the severe disease progression was found in patients in high risk category. All patients with existing illness and elderly infected with the virus were hospitalised.”

Dr Sanjay Oak, health expert, said considering the surge in cases, the Covid-19 task force, have made guidelines which have been submitted to the government.

Dr Gangakhedkar said that the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose has to be taken by senior citizens and those with chronic morbidities as the new variant can cause severe illness, hospitalisation and even deaths in this category of patients.

He further informed that we cannot say that XBB 1.16 will continue to remain the dominant strain in the state. “The transmission dynamics, population density, human mobility, social exposure matters a lot. Also, the number of tests conducted is less to give an actual picture of which sub-lineage of Omicron variant is dominating in a specific region. As the virus is mild many people avoid getting themselves tested for Covid-19,” he said.

Case count

Pune district on Saturday reported 90 fresh Covid cases, of which, 67 were reported in Pune City, 15 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 7 in Pune rural and 1 in Cantonment area. The district currently has 730 active Covid cases, of which, 39 are hospitalised and 691 are in home isolation.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported one death (Amravati) and 542 new cases, taking the active Covid-19 cases in the state to 4,360 active cases. The state tally of Covid-19 positive has risen to 81, 49,141 and death toll to 1,48,458.