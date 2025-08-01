Ex-serviceman, two army jawans visit Kargil veteran’s family

An office-bearer of ex-servicemen association and two jawans visited the family of Hakimuddin Shaikh, a retired soldier who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, on Wednesday afternoon and pledged solidarity with the family. After verifying facts related to the incident at the police station, the visitors went to his home to show support for the family, the family members said. (HT PHOTO)

“Two jawans on duty and an ex-servicemen association director from the Army Engineers Regiment heard that my uncle Hakimuddin was arrested. They came to the police station first and then to our house,” said Nawab Ali Shaikh, nephew of Hakimuddin.

“The director of the ex-servicemen association had worked with my uncle,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pune police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against seven individuals and others for alleged unlawful assembly after a group of members belonging to a right-wing group barged into the house of the family of the Kargil War veteran in Chandannagar late Saturday night accused them of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.