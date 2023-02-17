Externed criminal arrested for creating terror using koyta at Yerawada

Yerawada police arrested a 20-year-old externed criminal on Tuesday night for creating a ruckus while using a koyta, said officials.

The accused Vanraj Mahendra Jadhav (20) is a resident of Laxmi nagar, Yerawada.

As per police, Jadhav was externed from city limits for two years. On Tuesday, at 10.10 pm officials on night duty received a call regarding a person spreading terror at a bus stop and halting vehicles and threatening commuters with a koyta. The police rushed to the spot and arrested him.

A case under sections of 353,341 of IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered.