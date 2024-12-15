Eye hospital in Pune accused of overcharging, flouting norms

Patients and political workers have accused the Dattatray Walse Patil Eye Hospital, run by Vision Next Eye Hospital and a registered charitable institution, of violating government rules and exploiting the public. On December 13, a written complaint was made to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the same. Refuting the allegation, Dr Ambarish Darak, chief of the hospital, informed that they have provided treatment to over 9,000 needy patients till date and the hospital is ready for the investigation. However, such issues come up when the patients want to upgrade the lenses during cataract surgery. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The hospital is run by Vision Next Eye Hospital, a registered charitable institution. However, the complaint claims the hospital fails to deliver its promise of providing subsidized and free treatment to the needy.

The hospital is the only specialized eye hospital in the city run in a private-public partnership (PPP) with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the trust. As per the terms of the agreement, the hospital has to provide treatment at a 50% discount to needy patients of BPL category and a 90% discount to PMC staff. Besides, the hospital’s treatment charges are less than the CGHS rates.

Mayur Bolade, of MNS, have given a written complaint to the health department of PMC, claiming ‘when patients from low-income backgrounds visit the hospital for cataract surgeries, they are reportedly charged between ₹13,000 and ₹31,000 per eye, stating it’s a private hospital. Besides, patients who inquire about treatment at subsidized rates as per the hospital rules are told that such cataract surgeries are not performed at the facility,’ read the complaint.

Sheetal Adsul, 52, a resident of Aundh Road, said, “I had visited the hospital for screening in the first week of December and was suggested to undergo cataract for two eyes. When visited the hospital on Friday (December 12) the hospital doctor told me, the cost for the surgery of one eye will be ₹12,400 for surgery. If the surgery is done using a laser it will cost ₹23,000 and an advanced cataract procedure will cost ₹31,000 per eye. After asking discount the hospital denied stating cataract surgeries under the health schemes have been stopped.”

Bolade, said, despite being a charitable trust, the needy patients are deprived of affordable treatment and patients are asked to pay similar to private hospitals even for the cataract surgeries which cost a significant amount.

“This hospital was built with public money for the benefit of ordinary people. If it doesn’t provide affordable care, what is the point of having such a facility,” he said.

Refuting the allegation, Dr Ambarish Darak, chief of the hospital, informed that they have provided treatment to over 9,000 needy patients till date and the hospital is ready for the investigation. However, such issues come up when the patients want to upgrade the lenses during cataract surgery.

Dr Darak said there are different kinds of lenses used during cataract surgery. “In the free surgeries’ regular lenses are provided and if people want expensive lenses, they have to pay extra for it. Expensive lenses cannot be provided in the free cataract procedure.”

“The allegations are baseless, and the hospital has already displayed the sign board stating we are a charitable hospital. Besides, all norms of the PPP and charitable hospital are strictly followed here,” he added.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said, “We will investigate the complaint and check if the norms mentioned in the agreement are followed. The orders will be issued to the official to launch the probe and further action will be taken after the investigations are completed.”