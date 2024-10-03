Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EzeRx to receive 14th Anjani Mashelkar prize

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Eminent scientist RA Mashelkar, founder of the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation, announced the annual award

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation on Wednesday announced EzeRx Health Tech as the winner of the prestigious 14th Anjani Mashelkar prize for its game-changing solution, which works towards anaemia detection in the country at speed and scale. 

Anjani Mashelkar Foundation on Wednesday announced EzeRx Health Tech as the winner of the prestigious 14th Anjani Mashelkar prize for its game-changing solution, which works towards anaemia detection in the country at speed and scale. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Anjani Mashelkar Foundation on Wednesday announced EzeRx Health Tech as the winner of the prestigious 14th Anjani Mashelkar prize for its game-changing solution, which works towards anaemia detection in the country at speed and scale. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Eminent scientist RA Mashelkar, founder of the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation, announced the annual award. 

“Anaemia poses critical complications for pregnant mothers and leads to significant physical and cognitive losses in children. With nearly 60% of women, adolescent girls, and young children suffering from anaemia, our nation is functioning at less than half its potential,” Mashelkar said. 

EzeCheck is an ultra-portable, non-invasive device that measures haemoglobin and detects anaemia in less than a minute by scanning the fingertip—without drawing a single drop of blood. The device, operable by semi-skilled workers, is IoT-enabled and paired with a mobile app that provides haemoglobin readings and interactive dashboards for mass screening programs. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On