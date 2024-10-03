EzeRx to receive 14th Anjani Mashelkar prize

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation on Wednesday announced EzeRx Health Tech as the winner of the prestigious 14th Anjani Mashelkar prize for its game-changing solution, which works towards anaemia detection in the country at speed and scale. Anjani Mashelkar Foundation on Wednesday announced EzeRx Health Tech as the winner of the prestigious 14th Anjani Mashelkar prize for its game-changing solution, which works towards anaemia detection in the country at speed and scale. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Eminent scientist RA Mashelkar, founder of the Anjani Mashelkar Foundation, announced the annual award.

“Anaemia poses critical complications for pregnant mothers and leads to significant physical and cognitive losses in children. With nearly 60% of women, adolescent girls, and young children suffering from anaemia, our nation is functioning at less than half its potential,” Mashelkar said.

EzeCheck is an ultra-portable, non-invasive device that measures haemoglobin and detects anaemia in less than a minute by scanning the fingertip—without drawing a single drop of blood. The device, operable by semi-skilled workers, is IoT-enabled and paired with a mobile app that provides haemoglobin readings and interactive dashboards for mass screening programs.