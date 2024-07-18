 Face recognition cameras to be installed at Pune railway station - Hindustan Times
Face recognition cameras to be installed at Pune railway station

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 18, 2024 10:39 PM IST

The cameras are installed at platforms, circulating areas, foot overbridges (FOB), entrances and other spots

After installing 14 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at black spots across Pune railway station, the Pune railway division has floated a tender to also place 120 face recognition cameras to curb crimes. Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Indu Dubey monitors the cameras from her office.

Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Indu Dubey monitors the cameras from her office. (HT PHOTO)
“While CCTV cameras were set up at several spots at the station, we installed 14 new cameras to cover the premises. We will soon place 120 face recognition cameras at the station. The tender for the 4-crore project has been floated and these cameras will be installed in the next four months,” said Dubey.

The cameras are installed at platforms, circulating areas, foot overbridges (FOB), entrances and other spots.

The cameras could identify criminals, history sheeters and other lawbreakers and alert the police control room, she said.

News / Cities / Pune / Face recognition cameras to be installed at Pune railway station
