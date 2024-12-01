Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar in Pune; CM Shinde visits native place in Satara

Amid curiosity over the chief minister’s post and other portfolios, top leaders of Mahayuti arrived in Pune on Saturday. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis along with Actor Aamir Khan and others light a ceremonial lamp during the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana National Convention 2024, in Pune on Saturday. (Devendra Fadnavis X)

While caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for his native place in Satara district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar attended events in Pune.

Sources confirmed that Pawar will stay at his farmhouse near Pune.

Fadnavis attended the Jain community function where film actor Amir Khan was also present.

“I promised Shantilal Mutha of Pani Foundation that whatever may be the situation, I would attend the function. Jain community is a major contributor to India’s GDP and they would need to play an important role in making a five trillion economy,” he said.

Interestingly before Fadnavis’s speech, his political opponent and Nationalist Congress party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar shared the same dais and left from the event.

Earlier on late Thursday night, Maharashtra caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.

After meeting with Shah and Nadda, Eknath Shinde said that the meeting was “good and positive”, adding that another meeting will be conducted, which is expected to yield a decision for the Chief Minister face.

“The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai,” he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results were declared on November 23, with BJP-led Mahayuti alliance storming back to power with a landslide majority. The ruling alliance, however, is yet to finalise its Chief Minister face.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.