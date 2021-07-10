Fadnavis asks BJP office bearers to speed up river rejuvenation project

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers to speed up the river rejuvenation project which is getting executed with the help of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Fadnavis was in the city on Friday to launch the bus service at Rs10 per day. In the same programme and later speaking with BJP’s office bearers, he instructed to speed up the JICA and HCMTR project.

Fadnavis said, “Pune should be India’s first sustainable city. It is moving towards that direction. Along with public transport, we would also need to concentrate on river rejuvenation. The project got much delayed and it is still in the tendering process.”

JICA had approved Rs1,000 crore river rejuvenation project for Mula and Mutha river.

Fadnavis said, “It is true that JICA’s projects are very critical. Even for small problems, proposals used to go to Japan and after getting a nod it moves ahead. I did a lot of work with JICA but PMC should now speed up this work.”

He said, “Pune is taking many good steps during BJP’s tenure. Pune purchased the highest electric buses. Even these buses are running on the same fare which applies for other buses in the city. The Metro project is getting ready and will be launched very soon. Even the integrated ticket system for buses and metro will be launched very soon.”

But while doing this, there is a need to speed up the JICA project, it is true that it got delayed due to various reasons.