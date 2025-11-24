Fadnavis calls Ajit Pawar’s ‘vote-for-funds’ comment a routine poll rhetoric

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday downplayed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s controversial statement implying that development funds would flow only if voters backed his candidates. Fadnavis said remarks of this kind are common during election campaigns and should not be read as policy. He also urged citizens to look beyond political noise and support his slate to ensure uninterrupted development. (HT)

Speaking in Nagpur, Fadnavis said candidates across parties make similar appeals. “Such comments are made in every election. They shouldn’t be taken literally. Once the polls are over, development work continues. Even I would say, ‘If you vote for us, we will bring more funds’ when I am out campaigning,” he said.

His clarification came after Ajit Pawar, while campaigning for the Malegaon Nagar Parishad polls in Baramati tehsil, told voters that “the vote is in your hands and the funds are in mine,” sparking criticism from the opposition.

Pawar, who handles the finance portfolio, had told voters that if all 18 candidates from his panel—including those from NCP and its Mahayuti allies—were elected, he would fulfil every promise. If not, he suggested, he would “cross mark” them in return. He also urged citizens to look beyond political noise and support his slate to ensure uninterrupted development.

Pawar later attempted to temper the backlash, insisting that his speech was “not a threat”. He said the intention was to underline the importance of coordinated planning between the Centre, the state and local bodies. “The opposition can say what it wants; that is their right. We are focused on development. Our aim is to use government funds to resolve local issues and meet basic needs. That is our agenda,” he said.

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule said the Election Commission should closely monitor statements like Pawar’s linking funding to electoral support. She said such remarks undermine democratic norms and called for stronger oversight during elections.

Sule said, “In a healthy democracy, the Election Commission has a moral responsibility to keep a check on such comments. But we do not see that happening now. I have pursued cases in the EC myself, with documents in hand, and still did not get justice.”