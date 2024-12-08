Fake foreign liquor worth 5.96 lakh seized in Chinchwad; two detained

Ahead of the festive season of Christmas and New Year, the Pune division of the state excise department on Friday seized fake stock of foreign liquor from Chinchwad valued at ₹5.96 lakh. Two persons have been detained in the incident, said police. During the investigation, officials seized 24 bottles and an auto rickshaw and detained Dhanji Jeth Patel and auto driver Babasaheb Dhaktode. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police got information about low quality liquor being filled in branded scotch bottles and being sold as branded liquor. Accordingly, a team of the state excise department laid a trap and intercepted an auto-rickshaw in front of Hotel Egale Garden in Chinchwad.

During the investigation, officials seized 24 bottles and an auto rickshaw and detained Dhanji Jeth Patel and auto driver Babasaheb Dhaktode.

During questioning, officials came to know that stock was being transported from flat no 201 of the Spring Woods Society in Marunji. Police later raided the residence of Patel in Marinji and found 18 one-litre scotch bottles of various brands, labels, seals, and 110 empty scotch bottles of various brands, an auto rickshaw, a motorcycle and a mobile phone total worth ₹ 5,96,510.

Charan Singh Rajput, state excise superintendent, said the prime accused Patel filled low-quality liquor in the empty bottles and sold it as a branded foreign liquor. Officials suspect that the accused might have connections with the accused operating from outside of Maharashtra state.

Officials requested citizens to call them on 020-26127321 or on toll-free number 18002339999 or use WhatsApp number 8422001133 to register any complaint related to illicit liquor manufacturing, or illicit liquor trade in their region.