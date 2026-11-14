Fake website promises liquor home delivery, dupes customers

Fraudsters allegedly cheated the owner of a liquor shop in Yerawada of over ₹1 lakh by creating a fake website in the name of the liquor shop and promising home delivery of alcohol in Pune. A case has been registered against unidentified persons at Yerawada police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The fraud came to light when customers were conned while attempting to order liquor online through the fraudulent website, which (mis)used the name of the aforementioned liquor store to appear genuine.

The owner of the said liquor shop, Arjun Chavan, filed a complaint at Yerawada police station on Thursday according to which, the incident was reported between August and November 2026.

According to Chavan, unknown persons created a fake website bearing the name of Chavan’s liquor shop wherein they promised home delivery of alcohol. The accused also posted their own QR code and contact numbers. Through this, they accepted money and duped several customers.

When Chavan received complaints of non-delivery of alcohol despite payment, he realised that he had been duped by the fraudsters.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against unidentified persons at Yerawada police station. The police have launched an investigation to identify those behind the fake website and trace the money transferred by the victims.