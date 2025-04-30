Families of slain tourists thank Maharashtra govt for financial assistance

Families of two tourists from Pune who were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam thanked the Maharashtra government on Tuesday for extending financial help to the kin and offering jobs. Families of two tourists from Pune who were killed by terrorists in Pahalgam thanked the Maharashtra government on Tuesday for extending financial help to the kin and offering jobs. (HT)

In Pune, the family members said they are grateful for the financial assistance offered by the government besides assurance of job.

“We are grateful to the chief minister and government officials for the support extended to us. The chief minister had told us that the state stands with us in these difficult times. Everyone who visited us promised help. I am thankful for financial assistance and job opportunity,” said Asavari Jagdale, daughter of Santosh Jagdale, as the government announced ₹50 lakh and government job to kin of victims.

Six tourists from Maharashtra were among 26 persons who were gunned down by terrorists at a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam. Of the six slain tourists, Santosh and his friend Kaustubh Ganbote hailed from Pune, while four others were residents of Dombivali in Thane district and Panvel in Navi Mumbai.

Jagdale’s wife, Pragati, requested the government to ensure that Asavari is given a role where she can contribute meaningfully to society.

Ganbote’s son Kunal also expressed his gratitude to the government for announcing financial support.

“My only demand is that the government act decisively against terrorism. Targeting just four terrorists is not enough. The masterminds must be brought to justice,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra cabinet decided to give ₹50 lakh each to the families of six slain tourists.

“Government will also provide jobs to kin of the persons killed in Pahalgam attack,” chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters after chairing the cabinet meeting.