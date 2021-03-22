Family grievously attacked after asking group not to play cricket

Nine men were booked for the attempted murder of a 40-year-old woman, her husband, and her son, on Sunday morning for telling them to not play cricket in front of her house.

The police are on the lookout for the nine men. The attack happened on Sunday morning in Ramtekdi area of Hadapsar.

The woman’s husband had previously gone to the house of one of the accused men to complain to his parents about playing cricket in the crammed locality.

The accused men had held a grudge about it.

The group accosted the family of three near Sunil Cycle Mart in Ramtekdi and hit them with blows, kicks, bats, stump, wooden rods, and bricks and caused grievous injuries. The complainant also lost her gold ring in the attack. The family was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), rioting, 336, 427, 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking a breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7(1) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Wanowrie police station.

Police sub-inspector Bholenath Ahivale of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.