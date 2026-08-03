Family of three die by suicide amid financial distress

A family of three from Pimpri allegedly died by suicide amid prolonged financial distress, the local police said on Sunday. The incident came to light on Saturday at their residence in Morwadi.

The incident came to light after residents of the housing society alerted police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A 50-year-old man died at the house after the family allegedly consumed a poisonous substance. His 45-year-old wife and 19-year-old daughter were rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in critical condition, where they were declared dead, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after residents of the housing society alerted police. A team reached the apartment and found the man unresponsive. During a search, officers recovered a handwritten suicide note in which he allegedly said the family had taken the extreme step due to mounting debt and severe financial losses.

Suhas Ahwad, senior police inspector at Sant Tukaram Nagar police station, said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the man had studied his Master’s in Computer and was working with a reputed company till 2024. He lost his job in November 2024; since then, he was unemployed.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the note stated that the man alone should be held responsible for the decision and that no one else should be blamed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the note stated that the man alone should be held responsible for the decision and that no one else should be blamed. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to police, the man’s wife worked as a coordinator at a private English-medium school, while their daughter was a second-year Computer Science student at a college in Chinchwad.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the deaths and examining the family’s financial transactions, loan records and online investment activities.