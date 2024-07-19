Farmers’ political front to fight assembly polls

All farmer leaders have decided to come together for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections and have formed the third front ‘Parivartan Aghadi’ in the state. The farmer leaders met at Pune Circuit House on Thursday. Farmer leader Raju Shetti is at the forefront of the initiative and brought all leaders together. (HT FILE)

Farmer leader Raju Shetti is at the forefront of the initiative and brought all leaders together.

He conducted the meeting with all the factions of late Sharad Joshi’s Shetkari Sanghata, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and other small farmers’ union working in Maharashtra.

Shetti said, “We have decided to form Parivartan Aghadi in the state and will contest on all the 288 seats. Through this we will raise farmers’ issues.”