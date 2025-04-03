Fate of development in merged PMC areas uncertain as State cancels PMRDA’s DP 

In a major decision, the Maharashtra state government has scrapped the Draft Development Plan (DP) prepared by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), affecting merged villages spanning over 6,000 square meters. The move effectively nullifies proposed land reservations for public amenities and infrastructure, setting back the development of these areas. Now, PMRDA will have to restart the DP process, which has already taken eight years. Now, PMRDA will have to restart the DP process, which has already taken eight years. (HT)

With the cancellation of the DP, questions have been raised over infrastructure development in these merged villages, which were initially under PMRDA before being brought under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Despite their merger, these areas have seen little progress due to the absence of a dedicated development plan.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Yogesh Mhase confirmed the decision, stating, “The state government has scrapped PMRDA’s DP and recently conveyed this to us. Now, the planning authority will initiate a fresh process to prepare a new DP.”

He added that details on restarting the process will be decided soon.

The cancellation has left residents of these areas facing an even longer wait for basic infrastructure, including water supply, roads, and healthcare facilities. While these villages were merged into PMC in 2020, development had been stalled as the DP was still in progress. Now, with the plan scrapped, uncertainty looms over several key projects, including the Pune ring road and the town planning (TP) scheme.

PMC city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “PMRDA was preparing the DP for the merged villages. Now that the draft plan has been scrapped, we are awaiting further instructions from the state government on how to proceed.”

A senior PMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasized the impact of the decision, saying, “Without a Development Plan, acquiring land for public amenities like roads, gardens, hospitals, and playgrounds becomes extremely difficult. The DP designates these reservations, enabling authorities to act accordingly. Without it, planning and execution will face serious obstacles.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suhas Kulkarni, who had challenged PMRDA’s DP in court, welcomed the decision.

“We contended that since these 23 villages are part of PMC, the local body should have the right to prepare their DP as per the law,” he said.

Former corporator Ujwal Keskar echoed this view, stating, “PMRDA is not the competent authority to plan for these villages. We have been demanding that PMC take over the planning. Now, we will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to request that PMC be allowed to draft the DP for these areas.”

With the DP now scrapped, the fate of development in these merged villages remains uncertain, leaving residents and planners in a state of limbo.