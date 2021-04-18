Father murders daughters before killing himself in Maval

A 40-year-old man was booked for running over his two teen daughters with his truck before jumping out in front of the moving truck himself in the early hours of Sunday in Maval area of Pune, according to the police.

The man and the two girls have all been reported dead on the spot. The incident was witnessed by the mother of the two girls, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Dnyandeo Bharate (40), Nandini Bharat Bharate (18), and Vaishnavi Bharat Bharate (14), all residents of Alfanagari area of Induri village in Maval taluka of Pune.

“We first got information about the accident of two sisters. Then we realised that the father is dead too. So, we started asking questions to the witnesses and their mother, who was in shock, who slowly was comprehensive and revealed the series of events to us. It took us a long time to plausibly verify these details. Prima facie, it looks like he crushed them and then managed to jump out of the moving vehicle and then jump ahead of the truck so it would run him over too,” said senior police inspector Pradeep Londhe of Talegaon MIDC police station.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sapna Bharate (36), wife of the deceased man and mother of the two girls who had started working in a nearby factory 6-7 days ago, according to the police.

The man had written a letter detailing his intentions to finish his entire family and had made his wife sign it too, according to the police. The decision is suspected to be a fallout of recent phone conversation he had found between a boy and his elder daughter who was a student of Class 12, according to the complaint.

“He then found out about some communication on the phone of his elder daughter in Saturday evening and he had been upset with all of them since then. He had beaten up the elder daughter around 4-5pm on Saturday. He wrote in his letter that he was ending his family and that nobody should be held responsible for it. He had forced his wife to sign it and she had signed it without reading,” said PI Londhe.

The complainant allegedly heard the truck start after 1am on Sunday and went out to check what the source of it was at that hour, according to her complaint.

“She says that it was then that she saw the two girls scared and in front of the truck and he was asking her to join them while threatening them with consequences if they got up from there. As he started to move the truck, she went to call her relatives who came out and found his body at some distance from the girls’ and the truck at some 50-70meters ahead of his body,” said PI Londhe.

It was during further investigation that the police found a letter in the house.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon MIDC police station.