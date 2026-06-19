FDA, anti-narcotics cell seize Tramadol capsules worth 68,328; two held

Pune: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Pune city police’s anti-narcotics cell have seized more than 10,000 Tramadol-containing capsules and arrested two persons allegedly involved in their illegal distribution, officials said on Thursday.

Maharashtra FDA and Pune city police’s anti-narcotics cell have seized more than 10,000 Tramadol-containing capsules and arrested two persons allegedly involved in their illegal distribution. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The joint operation was carried out in the Tadiwala Road area after the FDA and anti-narcotics cell received a tip-off regarding the unauthorised sale of SPAS-TRASCEN-PLUS capsules, a medicine containing Tramadol, a controlled painkiller that is often misused as a narcotic substance.

During the investigation, officials identified the main accused as Mukesh Bhuraram Sirvi, who was allegedly selling the medicine without a valid drug licence. During the raid, authorities recovered 10,492 capsules packed in 73 boxes. The seized stock is valued at ₹68,328. Laboratory analysis found the consignment contained 424.06 grams of Tramadol, which falls under the “commercial quantity” category under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigations revealed that the supply of the capsules was allegedly arranged through Nilesh Moghe. Both Sirvi and Moghe have been arrested, while officials are probing the wider supply chain to identify other persons involved in the distribution network.

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{{^usCountry}} Tukaram Munde, FDA commissioner, Maharashtra, said, “The misuse of medicines such as Tramadol fuels addiction among young people and poses a serious threat to public health. Strict action will be taken against every individual involved in this illegal supply chain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tukaram Munde, FDA commissioner, Maharashtra, said, “The misuse of medicines such as Tramadol fuels addiction among young people and poses a serious threat to public health. Strict action will be taken against every individual involved in this illegal supply chain.” {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered at Bund Garden police station under Sections 8(c), 22(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act.