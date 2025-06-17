Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
FDA collects 50 food samples during special drive 

ByVicky Pathare 
Jun 17, 2025 07:26 AM IST

All these samples have been sent to the government laboratory for testing, and action will be taken as per the report, officials said

During its summer special drive held between April 15 and May 31, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, collected as many as 50 food samples from food business operators (FBOs) suspected to be unsafe or substandard. All these samples have been sent to the government laboratory for testing, and action will be taken as per the report, officials said. 

These samples include food items such as ice, soft drinks, ice cream, mangoes, and other food products in high demand during summer, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
These samples include food items such as ice, soft drinks, ice cream, mangoes, and other food products in high demand during summer, said the officials 

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune region, said, “While the test reports for most of the samples, including ice and frozen desserts, are still awaited, some results have already been declared. “All 12 mango samples were found to be of standard quality. However, out of the 5 soft drink samples, one met the required standards, while two were found to be misbranded.” 

“We have filed an adjudication against these two FBOs for misbranded items. These include two cold drinks from renowned brands,” he added. 

The FDA has assured citizens that it is actively working to prevent food adulteration and ensure the safety of food consumed during the summer.  

