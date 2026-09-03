FDA raids spark fear, new extortion racket in Kolhapur

PUNE: Amid increased Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection of hotels, restaurants and other food businesses across Maharashtra, the fear of FDA raids among hotel and restaurant owners in Kolhapur appears to have been exploited by two men, who allegedly posed as FDA officials and threatened these establishments with action to extort money.

Amid increased FDA inspection across Maharashtra, two men allegedly posed as officials and threatened food establishments with action to extort money. Kolhapur police have arrested Mahadev Namdev Lohar (in pic) and his associate Prashant Sarjerao Yadav is absconding. (HT)

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The Kolhapur police have arrested Mahadev Namdev Lohar, 35, a resident of Shahuwadi, in connection with the alleged extortion attempt while his associate, Prashant Sarjerao Yadav, is absconding.

Preliminary investigation has found that Lohar and Yadav obtained mobile numbers displayed outside hotels and restaurants in Kolhapur district and contacted the owners of more than 50 to 60 such establishments, claiming to be FDA officials. They then proceeded to threaten the owners with action over alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms. The racket came to light after one Dhanaji Maruti Patil, owner of Viraj Nashta Centre, Sule, Panhala taluka, approached the local crime branch (LCB) on September 1.

According to police inspector Sushant Chavan of the LCB, Lohar contacted Patil, identified himself as an FDA officer, and threatened action against Viraj Nashta Centre. Lohar allegedly demanded ₹10,000 from Patil to prevent the action. Patil informed the police instead of coughing up the amount. The LCB then asked Patil to continue communicating with Lohar and agree to pay him the said amount. Subsequently, a trap was laid at a bicycle shop in Laxmipuri where police personnel in plain clothes were deployed. Lohar arrived at the spot and accepted the money from the complainant (Patil) at which point, he was apprehended by the police. PI Chavan said that the police recovered the extorted money and a mobile phone from Lohar. A motorcycle used by Lohar was also seized which was found to be stolen. The total value of the seized property is around ₹62,000.

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{{^usCountry}} PI Chavan said that Lohar offered Patil a special FSSAI licence valid for five years, claiming that no FDA officer would dare to take action against a hotel having such a licence. Patil said, “Initially, I was under stress after calls from the accused but after getting more information, I came to know that no such licence with a five-year validity exists. I approached the police for more information, and they confirmed that it was a fraud. They then convinced me into laying a trap and helping arrest the accused”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PI Chavan said that Lohar offered Patil a special FSSAI licence valid for five years, claiming that no FDA officer would dare to take action against a hotel having such a licence. Patil said, “Initially, I was under stress after calls from the accused but after getting more information, I came to know that no such licence with a five-year validity exists. I approached the police for more information, and they confirmed that it was a fraud. They then convinced me into laying a trap and helping arrest the accused”. {{/usCountry}}

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The LCB is investigating Yadav’s role and examining the extent of the operation. Lohar is being questioned as part of the probe.

Kolhapur superintendent of police Neelotpal said that the accused appeared to have taken advantage of the ongoing enforcement activity by the FDA. “The accused exploited the fear created by such enforcement action. By claiming to be FDA officials, they allegedly tried to convince hotel owners that they would face raids, penalties or other action unless they paid money,” Neelotpal said.

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