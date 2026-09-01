Maharashtra govt gives traders 1 year relief on loose edible oil restrictions

Maharashtra government on Tuesday gave traders one year to comply with the new restrictions on loose edible oil, a week after it paused the immediate ban to effectively defer enforcement while working out a transition mechanism. The move comes amid strong resistance from traders to the government’s decision to enforce restrictions on the sale of loose edible oil. (Reuters/Representational)

The government will also constitute a joint committee of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials and trader representatives to identify the changes traditional oil businesses need to make to comply with the existing law and recommend measures to facilitate the transition.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with representatives of the trading community on Tuesday.

The move comes amid strong resistance from traders to the government’s decision to enforce restrictions on the sale of loose edible oil.

On August 20, the FDA issued an order banning the sale of loose or unpackaged edible oils and fats in a bid to curb adulteration and protect public health.

Under the order, all cooking oil must now be sold in sealed, tamper-evident and properly labelled food-grade packaging, with details including the source and expiry date clearly mentioned.

On August 23, loose edible oil traders held a statewide meeting and threatened to launch an aggressive agitation, giving the government a 15-day ultimatum to revoke the restrictions.

On August 24, CM Fadnavis announced revoking the ban because it adversely affected the edible oil industry, with several businesses having operated for generations. He also said he would direct the FDA to formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) that strikes a balance between curbing adulteration in edible oil and allowing legitimate businesses to continue operating.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the government reiterated that the restrictions were necessary to ensure food safety and prevent the sale of substandard or adulterated oil.

Fadnavis said the law regulating the sale of loose edible oil was enacted in 2011 and stressed that the quality of edible oil remained the government’s primary concern. However, he also acknowledged that a large section of economically weaker consumers continues to buy loose oil because it is cheaper than packaged alternatives.

“The state government therefore needed to strike a balance between enforcing food-safety norms and addressing the concerns of consumers and traditional traders,” Fadnavis said.

The joint committee will examine the operational and infrastructure changes required by traders to comply with the regulations. The government will also consider providing assistance wherever necessary to help traditional businesses make the transition.

However, the CM also made it clear that the reprieve is strictly for one year and will not be extended further.

“Traders will have to comply with the law once the one-year period ends,” he said.

The decision gives traditional oil traders a year to overhaul their businesses and put in place the systems required to meet food-safety and quality standards, while allowing the government to work out a practical roadmap for enforcing the restrictions.