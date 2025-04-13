FDA revokes licenses of 89 chemists across Pune for norm violations 

In a major crackdown, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licenses of 89 chemists and suspended the licenses of 488 others across the Pune division. Most of them were found violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940. The Pune division includes the Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts. However, most of the violators, more than 70%, are from the Pune district, said the officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This action was taken after inspections were conducted between April 2024 and March 2025. The Pune division includes the Pune, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts. However, most of the violators, more than 70%, are from the Pune district, said the officials.

The 89 errant chemists whose licenses were cancelled include 22 wholesalers, distributors, and 67 retailers. While 488 violators include 56 wholesalers, distributors, and 432 retailers.

The inspection of chemist shops, wholesalers, distributors and retailers was conducted between April 2024 and March 2025 and also included surprise visits, said Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA(Drug) Pune Division.

FDA officials said the chemists were found guilty of serious violations, including selling medicines without bills, not maintaining records, selling drugs without prescriptions, and not keeping registered pharmacists at the shops.

A senior FDA officer said, “We conducted regular and surprise inspections across all districts. Strict action has been taken only after giving the chemists a chance to explain their side. The accused is given a chance twice to explain their side before the action is taken. We aim to ensure the safe and legal sale and distribution of medicines.”

Hukare said the licenses were suspended only in case of serious violations that could pose serious public health hazards.

“The licenses were cancelled in the incident of unavailability of the chemist at the store. This is serious, as dispensing the wrong medicines by an unqualified person can pose grave health hazards to the patients. Also, licenses were cancelled when the chemists were found selling habit-forming drugs, narcotic drugs and pregnancy termination kits without prescriptions and records,” he said.