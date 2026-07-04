FDA suspends licences of seven Pune eateries for food safety violations

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune, has suspended the food licences of seven hotels and restaurants in the Pune division after inspections revealed serious food safety violations, including unhygienic conditions and the storage of expired food items.

In a separate action, the FDA suspended the food licence of Devansh Milk and Milk Products in Pimple Gurav after seizing 230 kg of ghee and other food products worth ₹90,500. The stock was confiscated on suspicion of adulteration and for being sold without mandatory labels. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The action followed a three-day inspection drive conducted from July 1 to 3 under the state’s ‘Safe Food, Safe Drug, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign. FDA officials inspected more than 70 hotels and restaurants across the Pune division, according to a statement issued on Friday.

The establishments whose licences were suspended are Hotel Grand Purandar on Sinhagad Road, Crown Bakers on Sinhagad Road, Agrotis Catering Pvt Ltd in Ambegaon, Barkat Biryani House and Royal Biryani House in Wagholi, and National 360 in Bavdhan. Food inspectors found violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act and other serious lapses.

In a separate action, the FDA suspended the food licence of Devansh Milk and Milk Products in Pimple Gurav after seizing 230 kg of ghee and other food products worth ₹90,500. The stock was confiscated on suspicion of adulteration and for being sold without mandatory labels.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The department also seized 160 kg of namkeen worth ₹32,000 from Sangeeta Food Products in Solapur over labelling irregularities and suspected adulteration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The department also seized 160 kg of namkeen worth ₹32,000 from Sangeeta Food Products in Solapur over labelling irregularities and suspected adulteration. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The inspections were carried out on the directions of Food Safety commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of an intensified statewide campaign against food adulteration and hygiene violations.

DV Bhogawade, joint commissioner, FDA (Food), Pune Region, said the FDA would continue taking strict action against establishments involved in the manufacture, processing or sale of substandard, adulterated or unsafe food products.