FDA suspends license of 29 blood banks in special drive

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the license of one blood bank and suspended the licenses of 29 others in the Pune region for illegal inter-state bulk transfers of blood and its components. The inspection was conducted between April and November this year following the severe shortage of blood reported by blood banks in the Pune region (Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Violations of strict guidelines governing blood collection and distribution were discovered at several facilities, said the officials.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA (Drug) Pune Region, informed this is the first of its kind drive in which we requested the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) official and doctors from the public health department were part of the team.

“As the violation was related to inter-state transfers of blood and its components the central authorities were involved,” he said.

According to officials, during the drive, 81 blood banks (Pune region) were inspected, and show-cause notices were issued to 32 blood banks. One blood bank’s license was cancelled, and the licenses of 29 blood banks were suspended.

Hukare, further informed that the illegal bulk transfers disrupted the local supply of blood, worsening shortages in such a critical situation.

“This year due to general and assembly elections, Diwali and summer vacation the number of blood donations drastically declined. During such situations, transfer of inter-state blood and components is not allowed as per the NBTC and SBTC guidelines. Such practices are a grave violation of public health regulations and undermine the fair distribution of this life-saving serum,” said the joint commissioner.

The report regarding the action taken by FDA officials of the Pune region was sent to the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC). The SBTC issued a circular on November 18 stating a ban on the inter-state bulk transfer of blood and blood components up to January 31, 2025, or till the situation in the state is eased out whichever is earlier, said the officials.